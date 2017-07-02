Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

UP to 30 people were involved in a major disturbance outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre in the early hours of this morning – the second night in a row there has been trouble there.

The area outside the fast food restaurant at the junction of Kirkgsate and John William Street remained sealed off this morning after it was revealed one man had been hurt in the fracas.

Det Insp Ian Thornes from Kirklees CID confirmed the fight had left one man in hospital but the severity of his injuries are not known at the moment.

He said: “We were called at 4.20am to reports that there could have been 30 people involved in this fight with police having to disperse people from the scene.

“Two people are in custody arrested on suspicion of causing an affray including a 35-year-old man from Lowerhouses and a 30-year-old man from Bradley Mills.

“I must stress that this incident did not happen inside McDonald’s on this occasion and staff there have helped by closing the doors and keeping people safe inside.

“There is also no suggestion that this incident was connected to the disturbance there the previous night.”

A mass brawl involving 20 men broke out at the same McDonald’s at 4.20am on Saturday – the time when local bars close.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing violent disorder and another man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

No weapons were used and police are trawling through CCTV footage to identify those responsible.