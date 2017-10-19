Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may be more than 1.6bn miles from us - but Uranus is going to be visible in tonight’s night sky, according to scientists.

The icy planet - the seventh in our Solar System - will be at its brightest and shining a blue-green colour as it reaches its closest proximity to earth in its 2.8bn km orbit.

Sky watchers will be able to spot the planet through binoculars or a telescope, although NASA say it may even be visible by the naked eye if the sky is clear enough.

The planet is expected to make its appearance at midnight.

The Orionid meteor shower is also set to reach its peak tonight, and NASA predict there will be approximately 10 to 15 meteors visible in the early hours of the morning.

Uranus is often referred to an an “ice giant”, due to its upper layer of hydrogen and helium. The planet takes 30,687 days - 84 years - to orbit the sun.

With temperatures of -224 degrees, it’s also one of the coldest planets in the solar system.