police are urgently appealing for information to trace missing a missing Calderdale man.

Lee Barnes, 35, of Southowram was last seen at about 8.30am on Friday at his home in the village.

Officers have been carrying out extensive searches in the local area to trace him and have real concerns for his well-being.

He is described as white with brown hair and a brown beard and was wearing a brown woollen blazer, ripped jeans, a denim shirt and a black baseball cap.

He also has the word ‘loves’ tattooed on his neck.

Det Insp Gary Stephenson from Calderdale District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Mr Barnes well-being as are his relatives and I would urge him or anyone who has seen him to contact us.

“A large number of enquiries remain ongoing in Southowram and in neighbouring areas.”

Anyone who has information should contact Calderdale District CID on 101 referencing police log 0959 of October 13.