With the exception of Piers Morgan and vomit-spewing teenagers in Magaluf, there are few things which make me ashamed to be British.

But the insidious rise in Islamophobia in our communities of late sickens me.

There is never any excuse for racism, and those who defend it by quoting recent terror attacks in London and Manchester are an insult to the memory of those who lost their lives.

In the space of just a week, the Examiner reported on two hate crimes against Muslim men going about their daily lives: one an ugly verbal attack in the town centre , the other a shameful display of violence on a man in the space of his own home in Heckmondwike.

It sickens me we are not more outraged by this.

And to those who point out the murder of innocent civilians in recent terror attacks - not that the Muslim community should bear any blame or responsibility for the actions of five psychopathic terrorists - is perhaps more outrageous, I say this: Would you expect police to deal with your stolen car even though they also have murders to solve?

We all have a duty to keep our planet a nice place to live, after all we’ve only got one. So it always baffles me when people react to terrorism by spewing more hatred.

Take Tommy Robinson, a man who looks like a giant baby with a bad haircut and is so odious he wasn’t invited to Voldemort’s birthday party.

There is irony in a person who hits out at Islamic hate preachers by sitting on TV waving a Koran around peddling hatred for Muslims who shouldn’t even have to apologise for such individuals’ actions, let alone be scapegoated and blamed.

Robinson’s constant fear-mongering and desperate yet gratified attempts to appear in a headline are a victory for terrorists seeking to divide our communities and create an ‘us versus them’ atmosphere.

But why should upstanding, regular people going about their lives be subjected to suspicion and prejudice because of their faith or the colour of their skin?

Personally, as a white Western citizen, I’ve never felt compelled to apologise for an MP in my neighbouring constituency, nor the mass killing of teenagers by a neo-Nazi in Norway.

We have a duty to do more to heal divisions and sew together the ‘us versus them’ atmosphere perpetrated with each attack inflicted on our community. Because there is no us versus them - there is only us, with a handful of evil minorities who together we all unanimously condemn.