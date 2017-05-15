Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dopey vandal is suspected of smashing two car windows - then leaving a photo clue on a mobile phone at the scene.

Mum-of-five Niki Trepak, 34, from Crosland Moor , woke on Saturday to find two windows of her car smashed.

When she looked inside the VW Sharan she found a mobile phone that was likely to have been left by the perpetrator.

The phone contained a photo of somebody who is thought to know the suspect.

But when she rang the police at 8am she was told no-one was available to investigate, dust for finger prints or secure the phone as evidence.

The operator said someone would be in touch “after the weekend” and told her to clean up the smashed glass herself but to phone back if she noticed any blood evidence.

Frustrated at the delay Niki turned detective and looked to solve the crime herself.

She has found a picture on the phone and on making inquiries with contacts has discovered it is a well known member of the community.

Niki said she she was unimpressed at the lengthy wait for action on the part of the police.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Niki.

“The police just said put the phone in a bag and somebody will be in touch after the weekend, but I still haven’t heard from them.

“The phone has been rung a couple of times by the mum of whoever it is, but I wasn’t in the room to answer it.

“To me that screams guilt, as if you’d genuinely lost your phone you’d be constantly ringing it until someone answered.”

Niki said she thought her ten-year-old car had been targeted as the front windscreen and side window had been smashed but nothing had been stolen and no attempt made to take the vehicle.

“I’ve got no idea why somebody has done it,” she said.

“Nothing’s gone missing which makes it even weirder.

“I’ve been racking my brains to think if I could have said something to upset someone but I can’t think of anything.

“They clearly meant business because they’ve done two windows.

“If it was just kids I think they would only do one.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Huddersfield Police were contacted at just after 8am on Saturday May 12 and took a report of a damage to a car.

“It has been allocated for investigation and the victim was informed that a police officer would be in touch after the weekend to secure the mobile phone found in the vehicle.

“Due to high levels of calls for service from the community of Kirklees over the weekend we were unable to allocate an officer to attend to collect the phone earlier than the victim was advised.

“We are sorry she was disappointed with the service provided but reported offences where there is a threat to life and crimes in action do have to take priority in terms of allocating resources.

“In this case the evidence was secure and we will be going to collect that evidence and conduct a full investigation to hopefully bring the offender to justice.

“Anyone who witnessed suspects breaking the windows of a VW Sharan on College Street, Huddersfield, overnight between Friday May 12 and Saturday May 13 is asked to contact PC 6664 Gavin Connor of Huddersfield Neighbourhood Patrol on 101.”