Vandalism at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury

Vandals have struck at a popular park.

Greenhouse windows were smashed at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury on Sunday.

Intruders got into the premises, turning over tables and plants inside.

They also ripped up newly planted beds nearby.

The destruction is the second blow to volunteers, fighting to keep the facility going, coming just a week after the greenhouse was targetted and windows smashed.

Kirklees Council budget cuts have put the adventure playground and adjacent facilities at threat of closure.

The town’s museum in the Mansion House in the park has already closed but it could re-launch after the council agreed to asset transfer the building to the Friends of Dewsbury Park Mansion.

Volunteers from Friends of Crow Nest Park are appealing for anyone who saw the vandalism being committed to report it.

It is thought the windows were broken between 5.30pm and 6.45pm.

Contact them on Facebook or ring the police non-emergency line 101.