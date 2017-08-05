The video will start in 8 Cancel

Eating out isn't easy for vegans - for many it's a struggle finding a place which can cater for them.

But Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival has plenty for vegans to enjoy with a list of stalls providing options for vegans.

From vegetable curry to stir fry, smoothies to wines, burritos to olives, Ruby's Street Kitchen's award winning Mumbai Vada Boy burger to Dilla Deli's Mumbai Masala with curried chickpeas, cumin roasted sweet potato and baby spinach, vegans don't have to miss out on Huddersfield's biggest annual event!

The stalls with vegan options are:

Spicy Kitchen HD

Temujin Restaurant

YUM YUM

The Allotment (Catering)

The Local Wine Company Ltd

Mr Browns Soul Kitchen

Ruby's Street Kitchen

The Dilla Deli

Pavs Dhaba

Smoothiemania

Riverford Organic Farmers

Shaws Huddersfield Ltd

Little Somboon Kitchen

Nachos Amigos

Green Greek Olives

Magnificent Tea Limited

Senor Churro

PAX Burger

Mela Street Food

Dapur Malaysia

Gringos Mexican Smokehouse

Little chilli

