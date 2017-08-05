Eating out isn't easy for vegans - for many it's a struggle finding a place which can cater for them.
But Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival has plenty for vegans to enjoy with a list of stalls providing options for vegans.
From vegetable curry to stir fry, smoothies to wines, burritos to olives, Ruby's Street Kitchen's award winning Mumbai Vada Boy burger to Dilla Deli's Mumbai Masala with curried chickpeas, cumin roasted sweet potato and baby spinach, vegans don't have to miss out on Huddersfield's biggest annual event!
The stalls with vegan options are:
- Spicy Kitchen HD
- Temujin Restaurant
- YUM YUM
- The Allotment (Catering)
- The Local Wine Company Ltd
- Mr Browns Soul Kitchen
- Ruby's Street Kitchen
- The Dilla Deli
- Pavs Dhaba
- Smoothiemania
- Riverford Organic Farmers
- Shaws Huddersfield Ltd
- Little Somboon Kitchen
- Nachos Amigos
- Green Greek Olives
- Magnificent Tea Limited
- Senor Churro
- PAX Burger
- Mela Street Food
- Dapur Malaysia
- Gringos Mexican Smokehouse
- Little chilli
