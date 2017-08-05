Vegetarians have plenty to choose from at this year's Food and Drink Festival so if you're meat free there's still lots on offer for you.
From curries at Spicy Kitchen, vegetable stir fry at Temujin, marinated feta cheese at El Kantina and Greek falafel at Mediterranean Wraps, to veggie nachos, olives, haloumi burgers and vegetable stir fry, there's a massive range to choose from.
The stalls are:
- Spicy Kitchen HD
- Temujin Restaurant
- El Kantina
- Kabana1 LTD
- Mediterannean Wraps
- Smoothiemania
- The Great British Cheese Company
- Shaws (Huddersfield) Ltd
- Nachos Amigos
- Green Greek Olives
- Ryan Jepson Cheeses
- Senor Churro
- PAX Burger
- Mela Street Food
- Dapur Malaysia
- Gringos Mexican Smokehouse
- Little Chilli
- The Chilli Jam Man
- The Allotment (Catering)
- Ruby's Street Kitchen
- The Dilla Deli
Click below to look at the menus of all the stalls offering vegetarian options.