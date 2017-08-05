The video will start in 8 Cancel

Vegetarians have plenty to choose from at this year's Food and Drink Festival so if you're meat free there's still lots on offer for you.

From curries at Spicy Kitchen, vegetable stir fry at Temujin, marinated feta cheese at El Kantina and Greek falafel at Mediterranean Wraps, to veggie nachos, olives, haloumi burgers and vegetable stir fry, there's a massive range to choose from.

The stalls are:

Spicy Kitchen HD

Temujin Restaurant

El Kantina

Kabana1 LTD

Mediterannean Wraps

Smoothiemania

The Great British Cheese Company

Shaws (Huddersfield) Ltd

Nachos Amigos

Green Greek Olives

Ryan Jepson Cheeses

Senor Churro

PAX Burger

Mela Street Food

Dapur Malaysia

Gringos Mexican Smokehouse

Little Chilli

The Chilli Jam Man

The Allotment (Catering)

Ruby's Street Kitchen

The Dilla Deli

Click below to look at the menus of all the stalls offering vegetarian options.