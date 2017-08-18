Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 36-year-old man has been found guilty by a jury of involvement in an early hours shooting at a Huddersfield nightspot.

Martin Harriott had been assisting or encouraging his friend when Wayne Bucknor fired the handgun across a crowded dancefloor at Kewz Bar in January 2016.

Bradford Crown Court was shown CCTV from inside the club which captured the moment the bullet from the gun struck innocent clubber Louis Jackson in the face causing a puncture wound to his cheek which required several stitches.

Bucknor, 35, from Mirfield, earlier admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assaulting Mr Jackson, but Harriott, of Staynton Crescent, Bradley, Huddersfield, went on trial after denying the same allegations.

Today the jury found him guilty on the charge of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They acquitted him on the separate allegation of assaulting Mr Jackson.

Both defendants will be sentenced today.

The judge told Harriott he had been convicted of a very serious offence, remanding him in custody overnight.

During the trial the jury saw CCTV footage from outside the bar which appeared to show Harriott “keeping watch” while Bucknor reached into his friend’s Honda car before going into the club with the handgun concealed inside his jacket.

Harriott claimed he had not even been aware a gun had been fired inside the club that night.