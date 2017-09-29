Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug locked up as a teenager for his part in an armed attack on young campers slashed the tyres of nursery mini buses after a night out drinking.

Tyne Haggerty was one of the first in the country to be handed an indefinite jail term for his part in the brutal beating of two teenage boys as they camped in Penny Spring Woods in Almondbury in August 2009.

The 18-year-old was locked up in June the following year with a crown court judge telling him that he would not be released until the Parole Board decided that it was safe to let him back into the community.

Today Haggerty, now aged 25, admitted that he caused damage to three minibuses parked outside the Little Angels Day Nursery in Lowerhouses Lane.

The director of Shine Childcare Ltd, which runs the nursery, said he was concerned for the safety of the children due to Haggerty’s violent past.

The damage outside the Lowerhouses premises occurred on May 6.

Haggerty was caught on camera approaching the minibuses left parked up and secured outside the nursery.

He used an implement similar to a knife to damage five tyres, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, said: “The director said that the minibuses were used by the nursery and it caused a huge amount of disruption.

“The damage had to be assessed all of the school runs had to be rearranged.

“He said: ‘We are totally shocked by the behaviour of this individual and are concerned about his violent history and risk to the children.’”

The court heard that the nursery cares for 100 children on a daily basis aged under five and so there was a safeguarding issue.

Haggerty, of Scotgate Road in Honley, was aged 17 when he was involved in the vicious robbery.

He was among a gang of 15 who used knives, baseball bats and fence posts with nails sticking out to inflict injuries on the boys, one whom was just 15.

Haggerty admitted robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was handed the indefinite jail term to protect the public from risk of harm in the future.

The Huddersfield court was told that he was released on licence in December last year.

His solicitor Jonathan Slawinski explained: “He was one of the first to receive such a sentence and struggled in custody with mental health issues.

“It was a stupid incident, he was drinking the night before and this clouded his thinking.

“He has no vendetta against the nursery and would never hurt the children.”

District Judge Michael Fanning said the offence was aggravated by the fact that it occurred during Haggerty’s licence period.

He told him: “It’s very different to your previous offence but you cannot afford to offend again in this way.”

Haggerty was sentenced to a six-month community order with up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He will have to pay £626 compensation to the nursery.