Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Muslim has told of his shock after right-wing extremists graffitied his home with Katie Hopkinson’s call for a ‘final solution’.

The 42-year-old man, who wished to remain anonymous, was knocked unconscious by the Islamophobic thugs and when he woke up, he found his walls covered in hate speech.

The dad-of-three had been drilling a broken bathroom door handle and wearing earphones while home alone on Wednesday morning.

Intruders entered his Heckmondwike home before striking him from behind with an unknown object.

He said: “My back was turned and I didn’t hear a single thing.

“A couple of minutes later I woke up with a sore head and I felt a bump on the back of it. Then the adrenaline kicked in.

“I knew someone must have hit me so I dialled 999. I wasn’t sure if they were still here because I hadn’t even checked downstairs yet.

“The police and ambulance were on their way so I made my way outside – that’s when I saw the graffiti on the walls above the staircase.

“I was in shock – I wondered if it was real.”

On one wall, the graffiti read: “Pakis out. We need a final solution #Machester.”

It quoted a Twitter post written by disgraced newspaper columnist Katie Hopkinson following the Manchester terror attack – even misspelling the hashtag.

On the opposite wall there was more racist graffiti that the victim says police have asked him to keep private for risk of it being repeated by other fanatics.

The victim said: “I’ve lived here for six years now and I’ve no idea who would do this.

“All the neighbours are on high alert now. So I doubt they would try it again but you never know anyone’s level of stupidity.

“I can’t thank the police enough. They really took the situation seriously and I think it was because of all the recent terror-related incidents.”

He was evacuated from his house for two days while police investigated the crime scene.

The house, which is just off Little Green Lane, is less than a mile from the local Pakistan Islamic Centre and less than two miles from where Jo Cox was murdered by Thomas Mair last year.

The victim added that the windows and back door had been left open due to the mini-heatwave but nothing was stolen during the incident.

The married man, who works as an IT project manager, is currently suffering from a mild concussion.

Det Insp John Charlton, of Kirklees CID, said: “I would like to reassure the local community that offences of this nature are extremely rare. We are taking the matter extremely seriously and we have increased our patrols in the area.

“We are conducting extensive forensic enquiries in an effort to identify the person or people responsible and are continuing our enquiries locally.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170282561.