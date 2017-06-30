Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after he threw a brick or stone at another person who had called at his home in Heckmondwike.

It turned out the victim had simply knocked on the wrong door.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court the complainant Jonathon O’Brien and a friend were looking for someone who lived in the High Street about noon on March 8.

They knocked on the wrong door which turned out to be the home of Abbas Ali.

Miss Gallagher said: “He had some history of difficulty with neighbours and the previous month had made a report against one neighbour. It seems the victim and his friend were looking for that person’s address when they knocked on the door.”

She said the immediate response from Ali was to say that man did not live there and to tell them not to knock on the “f…ing door again.”

They said they apologised but Ali became aggressive and “there was a pushing and shoving match.”

Miss Gallagher said Ali spoke of having a knife before picking up what Mr O’Brien thought was a brick and his friend described as a piece of Yorkshire stone.

They ran off and were pursued in the High Street by Ali who threw it as Mr O’Brien tripped and it caught his head. He was knocked unconscious and when he came round found his head was bleeding and he needed five sutures in a wound.

Mr O’Brien told police he was scared and thought he was going to be killed when he saw him pick up the brick.

Michael Collins, representing Ali, said he had not gone looking for trouble but had reacted in light of previous incidents. He had been shot twice in an incident in 2008 which had left him with leg pains and also had a problem with his little finger having suffered a cut tendon but was considered fit for unpaid work in the community.

Ali, 27, admitted unlawful wounding and was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months with 200 hours unpaid work.

Judge Robin Mairs told him: “This man came to your door. I do not frankly care what difficulties there had been between you and the neighbours or what sparked this incident on this day.

“I do care what you did, you cannot react by chasing them with a lump of stone and flinging it.”

He said mercifully the injury was not more serious than it was.