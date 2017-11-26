The video will start in 8 Cancel

Some of the victims from last night’s terrible road tragedy in Leeds have been named.

The smash involving a stolen car claimed five lives with the victims aged from 12 to 28. All were male.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody.

Three children were among five people killed when a stolen Renault Clio hit a tree leaving a scene that police described as “complete carnage.”

A 12-year-old, two 15-year-olds, a 24-year-old and a 28-year-old died in the tragedy on Stonegate Road in the Meanwood area of Leeds just before 10pm last night. Saturday night, said West Yorkshire Police.

Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene and three died a short time later at hospital.

Three of the victims have been named locally as brothers Ellis and Elliott Thornton, and Darnell Harte who is thought to be 15.

One of the mothers of the deceased visited the scene of the crash this afternoon, clearly distressed and did not talk to waiting media.

The vehicle had been removed from the suburban road by mid morning but a large gash could still be seen on the tree.

Police have cordoned off a quarter-mile section of the tree-lined street which is about three miles north of the city centre and lined by semi-detached houses and grass verges.

A police spokesman said officers were confronted by a scene of “complete carnage” when they arrived at the crash site.

He said that just one vehicle had been involved but it was not yet clear whether the five victims and two suspects had all been in the car.

“Whether they were all in the car or whether some of (the victims) were pedestrians, we can’t say at this point in time.

“We’ve got the road closed, an investigation in place and we’re trying to find out what’s occurred.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Griffiths, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is clearly a tragic incident in which five young people have lost their lives.

“We are currently investigating the exact circumstances of what happened.

“I would like to take this opportunity to ask anyone who saw what happened or has information about it to call us on 101 quoting log 1859 of Saturday 26 November.”

People living in streets around the crash scene said all they knew of the incident was hearing a loud bang followed soon afterwards by sirens.