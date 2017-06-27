The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young man attacked in Greenhead Park is at risk of losing his teeth, his mother has said.

Aston Collins, from Edgerton, was left with a broken jaw after he was assaulted in the park on Wednesday last week.

Aston’s mother Kellie said a CT scan on the 20-year-old taken yesterday (Monday) showed his teeth were “completely detached from his jaw”.

It comes as West Yorkshire Police revealed they are still searching for the suspect, pictured below wearing a blue pot in his arm.

A spokesperson confirmed no arrests have been made since the assault on Wednesday afternoon.

A picture of a teenager matching the suspect’s description was taken by Aston’s friend in the park just 24 hours later. Police have confirmed they are looking into the image - which the Examiner has blurred for legal reasons - as part of their investigation.

The suspect has been described as around 14 years-old, of Asian ethnicity, 5ft 6in tall and of medium build with short brown hair. He had a blue cast on his arm and was carrying a black school bag and school kit.

Anyone with any information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime number 13170286357 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.