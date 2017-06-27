A young man attacked in Greenhead Park is at risk of losing his teeth, his mother has said.

Aston Collins, from Edgerton, was left with a broken jaw after he was assaulted in the park on Wednesday last week.

Aston’s mother Kellie said a CT scan on the 20-year-old taken yesterday (Monday) showed his teeth were “completely detached from his jaw”.

It comes as West Yorkshire Police revealed they are still searching for the suspect, pictured below wearing a blue pot in his arm.

The 14-year-old suspect, left, in the attack in Greenhead Park which left 20-year-old Aston Collins with a broken jaw
A spokesperson confirmed no arrests have been made since the assault on Wednesday afternoon.

A picture of a teenager matching the suspect’s description was taken by Aston’s friend in the park just 24 hours later. Police have confirmed they are looking into the image - which the Examiner has blurred for legal reasons - as part of their investigation.

The suspect has been described as around 14 years-old, of Asian ethnicity, 5ft 6in tall and of medium build with short brown hair. He had a blue cast on his arm and was carrying a black school bag and school kit.

Aston Collins, 20, was attacked in Greenhead Park on Wednesday June 20, 2017.
Anyone with any information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime number 13170286357 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.