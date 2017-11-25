The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighouse has kicked off the festive season in realistic style with singing on the streets.

Each year thousands of people flock to the Christmas Market, which takes over the whole of the town centre.

And this year has been no exception with crowds braving the wintery weather to enjoy the festivities.

This afternoon (Sat) families wrapped up warm to watch Santa Claus arrive in his horse drawn sleigh and switch on the town’s Christmas lights.

A parade of real camels through the town centre proved a real highlight while festive music rang out from the Bradford Road stage.

Youngsters from St Andrew’s Infant and Junior School, St Joseph’s Primary School and St Chad’s Primary School sang on stage.

Carol singers from Central Methodist Church sang around the town while there was a birds of prey display, street entertainers and a scream machine waltzer in the Bethel Street car park.

Visitors also enjoyed sampling the locally produced food and crafts on offer at more than 70 stalls.

The whole town is part of the event which is organised by the Brighouse Business Initiative, a voluntary group made up of the town’s retailers and businesses.

The fun continues tomorrow (Sun) from 10am until 4pm.