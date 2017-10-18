Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘vile’ thug kicked his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach THREE times when she confronted him for cheating on her.

Branden Sedgwick-Boyle, 18, attacked the victim, kicking her in the stomach as well as punching her in the mouth, pulling her hair and grabbing her by the throat.

The victim - who was 18 at the time of the attack - was left with blood coming from her mouth and taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Kirklees magistrates court heard that she was also in the early stages of pregnancy and later suffered a miscarriage.

Sedgwick-Boyle, 18, of Corby Street, Fartown, pleaded not guilty to assaulting his girlfriend during a tense hearing lasting over two hours, in which the victim broke down in tears as she relived the grief of losing her first baby following the miscarriage.

But following a trial he was found guilty by deputy district judge Nalla Lawrence.

Prosecutor, Robert Campbell, told the court the incident took place on the evening of August 22 while the defendant and his girlfriend, who is now aged 19 and who the Examiner has decided not to name, were in a Vauxhall Corsa along with a friend of the complainant and driver Kofi Cummings.

The four of them were travelling from Leeds Road via Bradley and arrived in Church Street, Paddock.

Mr Campbell said the violence erupted after “the complainant received a phone call from a friend that the defendant might not have been entirely faithful to her and an argument began between them.

“The defendant stated to push her with his hand. He grabbed her by the hair. Zoe tried to get in between the complainant and defendant but he then took hold of her by the throat.

“Zoe intervened and Kofi stopped the vehicle. Zoe got in the back seat. The defendant made a comment which the complainant took to be an admission (of guilt) and they arrived in the Paddock area.”

He said she “tried to get out but the defendant pulled her back by the hair. Her shoe came off in the footwell but every time she leaned in he kicked out at her and hit her in the stomach.”

In addition, Mr Campbell said she was struck a blow in the mouth. He said: “She had blood coming from her lips.”

The complainant was seen by medics at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Mr Campbell said: “They thought, at that stage, she was fine but told her to keep an eye out as she was in the early stages of pregnancy.”

The court heard that she lost the baby but there was “no causation” between the victim being attacked and the subsequent miscarriage.

Mr Campbell said the defendant “was arrested and interviewed. He indicated that there had been an argument but claimed he was the victim.

After hearing evidence in a statement from Robert Birkinshaw, a consultant in Emergency Medicine and from both the defendant and complainant as well as representations from the defendant’s solicitor, Jonathan Slavinski, the judge found Sedgwick-Boyle guilty of a Category One offence.

The court heard he had previous convictions for battery, possession of a bladed article and robbery and had been recalled to prison. His existing sentence is due to expire on May 26, 2018.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman said her boyfriend had been vile and controlling saying: “I was not allowed to go to college.” She added: “I am fearful.”

She said she “felt a lot safer” knowing he was in prison but “I think he will come and find me.” She claimed he had asked her to “drop the charges.”

Jailing him for 23 weeks and ordering him to pay a criminal surcharge of £115 Mr Lawrence also imposed a Restraining Order preventing the defendant from contacting the complainant “by any means whatsoever.”

Of the evidence he said: “Photographs show that she was attacked in a violent way. I find that she told the truth and that the defendant lied through his teeth.”