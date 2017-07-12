Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Co-op stores in the Holme Valley are set to re-open after getting a new look – and shoppers are invited to join the celebrations.

Central England Co-operative will officially re-open the former Wooldale Co-operative stores at 9am on Friday (July 14) with ribbon-cutting ceremonies and the handing out of special golden tickets to 100 lucky customers.

The stores are at Wooldale Road, Holmfirth; Holmfirth Road, New Mill; and Springwood Road, Thongsbridge. The first 50 shoppers to head through the doors at New Mill and the first 25 at both Holmfirth and Thongsbridge will be given a golden ticket with which they could win prizes including a 40” LED TV, a smoothie maker, a barbecue, gift vouchers or a Fairtrade chocolate bar.

The openings comes after the Central England Co-operative and Wooldale Co-operative decided to join forces. Wooldale Co-operative Society has a 130-year history in the Holme Valley. Forty staff at the three food stores have transferred to Central England Co-operative following the link-up.

Improvements at the three stores include new fixtures and fittings and the latest in energy efficient refrigeration and LED lighting. All three have in-store bakeries, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen products, Paypoint, Collect Plus, foreign currency and a free cash machine.

New Mill and Thongsbridge stores will be open daily from 7am to 9pm. The Holmfirth store will open 7am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 9pm on Sunday.