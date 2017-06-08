Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers have called for an urgent re-think after another road smash near the entrance of a proposed housing estate.

Barnsley Road at Flockton was blocked for almost four hours after a van and a car crashed at 1.45pm on Wednesday.

Police have confirmed a woman travelling in a Peugeot 308 was injured by the collision at the chicane close to Flockton Hall Farm.

The incident, which comes just ten months after a car overturned at the other chicane in the village, has re-ignited complaints about housing plans close by.

Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen planning sub-committee gave Persimmon’s 46-home plan the green light at the third attempt last December.

Councillors were told the access point for motorists by the western chicane on Barnsley Road – a busy cut through to the M1 – was not ideal but acceptable.

Following Wednesday’s crash, one resident who lives nearby has written to the council to appeal for a review.

In a message to the planning department, John Goldthorpe, said: “I wonder whether highways would still consider this proposal ‘not ideal’ in light of these two accidents or whether they would now choose a stronger stance to now oppose the development?”

Mr Goldthorpe said the access to the farm, which will see huge farm vehicles turning in front of the chicane, the narrowest point in the village, was “wholly ridiculous” and a “significant risk to resident safety.”

He has also highlighted other crashes in the village in the past year, including a teenage driver who was seriously injured after crashing into a tree and a car overturning at a bend at the other edge of the village.

He added: “This needs to feature as a point of debate when the application is next put to the planning committee as a result of alterations to the plan.”

There are two other housing plans due, bringing more than 150 new homes in total, and Mr Goldthorpe says no one has given him a proper answer as to whether the overall affect on the village has been considered.

With Persimmon currently bidding to slightly change their plan, he has urged planning officials to put the application back in front of the committee and have all its members visit the village.

The Examiner has asked Kirklees Council if this is possible and is awaiting a response.

Mr Goldthorpe added: “Better still, ask them to bring their children/grandchildren for a walk along Barnsley Road through the village so they can experience first hand rush hour road congestion and the risks to pedestrians on the school run as vehicles fly through the village un-policed.

“They can then make an informed decision as to whether Flockton requires more houses, vehicles and pedestrians!”