A teenager who escaped from court upon hearing that he was being sent to prison has been jailed for an extra three months.

The 17-year-old, from Hipperholme, went on the run for two days after fleeing from court security staff as his sentence was announced.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court handcuffed to one dock officer after threatening to headbutt anyone who tried to detain him.

The teenager, who has serious crimes including four robberies and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his record, was being sentenced for theft at a youth court in Bradford on Tuesday (July 11) when he made his successful escape bid.

Magistrates decided to return him to a young offenders’ institution after hearing how he snatched a mobile phone from two women sitting on a bench.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said: “The security officers surrounded him in a semi circle as he got 21 weeks in custody.

“He then hugged his mother and continued to do so.

“This prevented the officers from detaining him and he refused to be handcuffed, saying ‘who the f*** are you?’

“He then ducked under the officers, pushed through them and ran out of the court into the city centre.”

Prior to the teenager being brought onto the Huddersfield court, District Judge Michael Fanning granted an application to keep him in handcuffs throughout the hearing.

He said: “He’s stated that if he receives a custodial sentence he will headbutt the officer in the dock and he’s already escaped in these proceedings.”

The dock officer was joined by two colleagues surrounding the teenager on the secure glass dock while two members of court security staff guarded the courtroom exits for the proceedings.

Aftaab Hussain,mitigating, said: “There’s very minimal in terms of mitigating factors, thankfully scenarios like this are very rare.

“He took a very, very reckless decision to escape from custody and he will be looking at doubling the sentence he was looking at receiving.

“Whether he feels that it was justified for a two day freedom is a matter for him to think about.

The teenager pleaded guilty to a charge of escaping from lawful custody.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “It was a pretty stupid thing to do as you were always going to get caught.

“I’m sentencing you to six months in custody consecutive to the time you’re already serving so you’ve extended your period in custody by three months.”