Nightclub staff were forced to retreat inside after a drinker armed himself with bottle when they refused to serve him more alcohol.

Yanick Ngounou kicked off at the TBC nightspot in Batley because he felt he was being discriminated against because of his colour.

Following his arrest he grabbed a radio from a police officer’s stab vest and used it to attack him and his colleague.

The University of Huddersfield graduate, recently granted a Football Association licence to help negotiate the transfer of players between clubs, was jailed for five months.

On the day of his trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, assault, three counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty, assaulting a detention officer and criminal damage.

The row at the Bradford Road nightclub erupted at 4.30am on July 15, the Huddersfield court heard.

Ngounou, 30, had been there since midnight but staff refused to serve him any more alcohol.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “William Graveling was working as a door supervisor when he was told by the manager that there was a male inside kicking off, threatening and being abusive because they’d stopped serving him drinks.”

The doorman went to assist his colleagues as they tried to encourage Ngounou to leave.

He threatened to record them and then flailed his arms about, striking Mr Graveling.

Mr Wills said: “He was escorted from the premises but he turned around, armed himself with a smashed bottle in one hand and was aggressive.

“The door staff decided to seek safety within the entrance and shut the door, not letting him in or anybody else for their protection.”

Ngounou attempted to get back inside via a gap in the fence before giving up and leaving.

Police attended and arrested him and his violent behaviour continued at Huddersfield Police Station.

As he was booked into custody he became irate and abusive, Mr Wills said.

He told magistrates: “He grabbed hold of the radio on an officer’s stab vest, removed it and hit him on his head.

“His colleagues assisted in taking Ngounou to the floor and there was a violent struggle between all parties.

“He still had hold of the radio and was able to deliberately strike the (same) sergeant in the nose, causing a cut and damaging his glasses beyond repair.”

Another officer was struck to his forehead by the radio and a female detention officer was pushed by Ngounou, causing her to fall backwards into the custody desk.

Magistrates were told that he had 27 previous convictions, including several offences of assault.

His solicitor Victoria Sims explained that he was refused any more drinks at the bar but looked to his side and saw that others were still being served.

She said: “He noticed that they were white and he felt that he was being discriminated against.”

Ngounou, of First Avenue in Hightown, Liversedge, then went to complain but was escorted out and felt that he was unfairly treated.

Miss Sims told the court that her client used to coach children’s football but is unable to do that any longer due to his criminal record.

He recently obtained is professional Football Association licence to act as an intermediary mediator between football club management and the players.

Miss Sims added that he hoped to obtain work during the upcoming transfer window in January.

But magistrates jailed him for 20 weeks, telling him that the unprovoked attacks and use of a weapon could only justify a prison term.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.