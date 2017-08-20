Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MIRFIELD-BORN Hollywood star Sir Patrick Stewart has given Huddersfield’s visitor attractions a big boost in a tweet to his 2.8 million Twitter fans across the planet.

The 77-year-old actor tweeted a link to a ‘Huddersfield, Holmfirth and our valleys’ visitor guide produced by visithuddersfield.com and Kirklees Council.

Sir Patrick tweeted the link from Beverly Hills, California with the words: “This is where I grew up. This is England/Yorkshire at its best. Come and see yourselves.”

Within a few minutes the tweet had been ‘liked’ and re-tweeted hundreds of times.

Some of his non-British Twitter followers hinted that they might pay a visit one day.

Felicia Ruiz, a screenplay writer from Texas, replied: “I not only want to see England (again), I want to live there. At least for a year! Loved my visit there in 2002.”

Author Rose Anderson said: “Lovely. If hubby and I go, will you show us around? Just kidding, yet I remain hopeful.”

And Justin Delgadillo, of Wisconsin, USA, commented: “ 1), the place looks lovely. 2) That’s one helluva nice brochure.”

Shayna Grissom, of Seattle, USA, said: “One day soon! The first real international trip is to the UK.”

Sir Patrick’s upbeat tweet comes seven months after he controversially said that he was ‘embarrassed to be British’ in a tweet about Brexit.

In a tweet from Brussels on January 18 he said: “First time back in continental Europe since Brexit. I was once so proud to be part of the Union. Now embarrassed to be British.”

The Huddersfield visitor brochure, which has a cover picture of Digley Reservoir, plugs lots of different attractions including Holmfirth Vineyard, Byram Arcade, the North Light Gallery and the villages of Honley, Denby Dale, Marsden, Meltham and Slaithwaite.

Under ‘spectacular viewpoints’ it lists Castle Hill, Pule Hill and Holme Moss and under ‘local pub favourites’ it lists various spots including The Farmers Boy at Shepley and The Fleece at Holme.

* The brochure can be found at https:// www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/visitors/pdf/visitors-guide-brochure.pdf