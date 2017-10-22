Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A delegation from three European countries visited Huddersfield to remember the Holocaust.

Ten visitors from Serbia, Poland and Italy were in the town as part of an EU project recalling the Holocaust and comparing attitudes towards refugees during World War Two to the challenges faced by refugees across Europe today.

Working with the 6 million+ Charitable Trust and based at the University of Huddersfield, the group shared music, artwork, film and writing and contributed to a performance created for the Holocaust Memorial Day event called “Beyond Words” which will take place at the university on January 25 next year.

Artists and trustees from 6 million+ Charitable Trust visited Serbia, Poland and Italy earlier this year, taking with them a film of the Weeping Sisters procession from last year’s Holocaust Memorial Day event in Huddersfield and sharing stories from survivors and refugees from West Yorkshire.

During their visit to Huddersfield, the delegation went on a walk around the town to discover how successive groups of migrants and refugees have contributed to local life since the 19th century.

They also saw the site of the new Holocaust Heritage & Learning Centre at the university and went to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park at Bretton.

They also shared some of their creative work with guests at an event in Dewsbury, hosted by Creative Scene, a group working with the 6million+ Charitable Trust.