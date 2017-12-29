Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year has marked 25 years since Huddersfield Green Party first began running volunteer buses over the Christmas holiday.

And the buses will be running again on Monday to make sure people can get to see loved ones at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The New Year’s Day service begins from Farehill Road, Berry Brow, at 11am with the last service running at 6pm. It follows the 319 route with pick ups on Edale Avenue (two minutes past the hour), Newsome Church (four minutes past), Westgate in Huddersfield town centre (18 minutes past) and reaches at HRI at 30 minutes past.

The return route includes Westgate at 45 minutes past and Newsome church at 55 minutes past.

Volunteer driver Clr Andrew Cooper said: “I remember the first one we ran in 1992 which we ran as a protest against the removal of services over the holiday period. Since then some services have been resumed in some areas in recent years on Boxing Day.”

Newsome Green Party Clr Karen Allison, who has also been a volunteer on the bus service, added: “At this time of year when there are limited public transport services taxi journeys can be expensive particularly from rural villages so people who use the minibus we operate really do value it. We put timetables on bus stops and in local shops so people are aware of our schedule. The service is free to use but donations towards fuel costs are always welcome.”

The minibus is now provided by Kirklees Council through a community project called Comoodle which provides a wide range of council equipment for community activities.