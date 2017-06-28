Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A volunteer rider of Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes took an urgent blood sample from Halifax to London.

Michael Lobban answered the call to take a patient’s Blood sample from Calderdale Royal Hospital into central London for vital specialist testing.

Speaking shortly after the 400-mile round trip Michael said: “Ordinarily the Volunteer Blood Bike Service would relay their consignment between different Blood Bike groups across the country – but there simply wasn’t time. This was very urgent and so I delivered it personally, directly to University College Hospital on Euston Road.”

“I set off of at 8pm arriving around midnight Saturday. I delivered the sample - which was signed for – had a decent cup of coffee, and headed for home arriving after 4am.”

Michael, of Bradford, then continued to be on duty for the rest of the weekend.

He said: “I do it because I simply enjoy it. It’s an extremely rewarding way to give back to the community.”

Chairman of Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes, Andrew Foster added, “Here is another example of the extraordinary efforts our volunteer riders to go on a daily basis serving the hospitals and hospices of Yorkshire. The out-of-hours service we provide from 7pm to 7am is increasing in demand and necessity.”