Restoration work has started at one of Beaumont Park’s most attractive features – the fountain and nearby 20ft water cascade.

One of the original features of the 22-acre park, the cascade fell into disuse and the main pond, although restored a few years ago, needed dredging and a new fountain pump and filter.

Although a solitary fish had previously been spotted in the pond, it was nowhere to be found as sludge and leaf debris were removed. There was also no frogs or tadpoles.

All the restoration work should be completed in time for summer and is funded by Friends of Beaumont Park and Kirklees Council.

The cost is expected to be several thousand pounds.

Volunteers abseiled down the cascade to remove vegetation and Michael Fay, a spokesman for the Friends, said: “When completed, new filters and pump will be installed to enable the cascade to be brought back into use and for water to be recirculated between the main pond and its fountain and a smaller one below.”

Work on the project follows on from the resurfacing of large tracts of paths – with more now being planned.

The Friends was formed in 1998 by residents concerned at the park’s decline as council funding was reduced.