People have been urged to help clean up Castle Hill after it emerged that 300 bags of litter have already been removed from the site this year.

Regular clean-ups are organised there, although the issue of people dropping their litter was highlighted earlier this month when Almondbury man Michael Thorley becoming incensed by the amount rubbish left by visitors.

Castle Hill ranger Julian Brown said: “We welcome anyone who wishes to come along and help.

“When have a good number of volunteers we then get an opportunity to get the smaller bits of litter or bits that have lodged themselves in the vegetation and can be there for many years.

“Every bag of litter collected by staff and volunteers is recorded, since the beginning of 2017 and we are close to 300 bags being filled.”

Mr Thorley went on his own litter-picking expedition at the site and came away with two bin bags full of rubbish which he took to the steps of Huddersfield Town Hall, saying: “If I can walk from Castle Hill to the town centre with my son on my back and carrying 35kgs of rubbish, surely people can take their Mars bar wrappers with them.”

The litter pick takes place tomorrow from 10am to 12pm and is open to all.

Gloves and litter pickers will be provided.

To take part contact Julian on 07968 426312.