Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The voluntary trust responsible for Honley Village Hall has won an award from the Queen.

Honley Village Community Trust, which has been active for 24 years, received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

It is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK.

Trust chairman Ian Blagborough and committee member Marcia Murray were chosen to represent the trust at a garden party held at Buckingham Palace on May 23.

Ian said: “This award is given to all those volunteers past and present who turn out to help to make Honley a great place to live – whether it’s working on Magdale Fields, footpaths, dam or the waterways.

Happy as a pig in mud at a soggy Honley Show

“Also those who deliver the village newsletter, the Honley Flyer, four times a year and those who help at Trust events like the craft fair.

“It also includes those who become members of the Trust and help maintain it by paying their subscription once a year.

“You have all played a part. Well done and congratulations.”

An engraved piece of crystal will be presented locally by one of the Queen’s representatives at a later date.

The recognition also allows the trust to use the award’s official logo on their stationary.