A small group of volunteers claim to have rescued more than 270 cats in eight months in Huddersfield.

That’s an average of one cat every DAY.

The four founders of Hudds Feral and Strays met in December last year when they all responded to an appeal to help trap a colony of around 70 felines in Springwood.

They realised that there was a lack of cat rescue centres in Huddersfield and pulled together to tackle the problem. Soon enough, they were inundated with requests.

Sally Fletcher, one of the group’s founders, said: “We’ve rescued more than 270 cats since we started.

“It’s a massive undertaking to try and make a difference. You think it’s a big number but there are probably 10 times more out there.

“People do not put a high priority on cats being neutered because they don’t understand the risks.

“Everybody seems to have the viewpoint that it’s okay to let their cats have one litter but then they quickly realise how much hassle that is or even move house and abandon them.

“As a result, most animal rescue organisations are inundated with requests. But even with all the goodwill in the world, there is only so much they can do.”

In January, an injured kitten was found in lying on a main road in Blackmoorfoot and had to have a leg amputated.

The next month, a 10-year-old cat was found abandoned in a graveyard in Pole Moor and needed dental work.

After rescuing the cats, one of the volunteers brings them to the vets, where they receive treatment including vaccination, microchipping and most importantly, neutering.

They are then re-homed via a Facebook page called Homes for Kitties Huddersfield.

“We have 22 volunteers now. We’ve grown a little bit of a network of people who will foster the cats until they can be rehomed,” Sally said.

“We spent £10,000 in the first six months. That’s not including what it would cost to cover neutering because we get vouchers to cover that from Cats Protection.”

Now, Sally and Holly Stead, a vet nurse at Vets4Pets Huddersfield, are raising much-needed funds with a skydive on October 21. Together, they aim to raise more than £1,500 for the group.

Donations can be made via: https:// www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pyrettaskydive