A driver had a lucky escape after spinning off the road and ending up in a ditch near a gas works in Fenay Bridge.

The driver narrowly missed the structure containing gas pipes in Penistone Road this morning.

An eyewitness said: “I heard the bang - he hit a road sign and spun round, narrowly missing the station.

“If he had been any further forward he’d have gone into the gas works and that would have been catastrophic.

“It could have been a lot worse.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.58am to reports of a road traffic collision on the junction with Fenay Lane and Penistone Road. One vehicle, a white VW Scirocco, had been involved in the collision after leaving the road.”

Police had no further information as to whether there had been any injuries.