Excited fans are gearing up for Huddersfield Town’s shot at the Premier League – in rather unusual ways.

Supporters across Kirklees are counting down the hours to kick-off in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Toy shop boss Paul Kerfoot spray-painted blue and white stripes on the shutters of his shop Emag in Nettleton Road, Mirfield, adding the slogan: “Blue and White Army.”

His over-the-top paint job even attracted the attention of a passing cyclist – none other than Mirfield-based Town chairman Dean Hoyle.

Dean was only too happy to give the shop the thumbs-up.

Paul, 50, told how he painted the shutters a month ago, one side for Town and the other for bitter Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

He expected Leeds to make the play-offs too – but wasn’t overly disappointed as United crashed out of the play-off positions.

“I just wanted to make a statement with the shutters and it’s certainly done that,” said Paul. “It was great that Dean took the time to stop and give us the seal of approval.”

Paul has also produced an eyecatching window display featuring Subbuteo figures and has a team of Action Men all wearing Town kits.

Over in Huddersfield there is another shop with an unexpected window display. Elenor Rose Bridal in Westbourne Road, Marsh, has bridal mannequins on display.

The mannequins are wearing white wedding gowns – with Town shirts over the top!

In Holmfirth, chef Justin Harrison has paid his own tribute. Every month he changes his hairstyle to a wacky design and this time he’s sporting Terry the Terrier – the Town mascot – on his head along with blue and white stripes.

While thousands of Town fans can’t wait for the action to begin, there are some glum faces too.

Former Kirkburton man Daniel Hall, 35, would love to be at the John Smith’s Stadium but said: “I live in Australia now so can only watch the game on TV.

“I’ve swapped my shift and I’m even missing out on double time just to watch it.”

And Neil Rushworth’s basset hound was moping too after his owner couldn’t secure a ticket to the deciding leg of the play-off semis at Hillsborough on Wednesday.