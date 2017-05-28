The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We’re going to win it for the fans!

That was the message from Town head coach David Wagner as his squad set off yesterday for their Wembley showdown with play-off rivals Reading.

These are the chants YOU need to be singing for Huddersfield Town against Reading FC

Scores of supporters waving flags were at the club’s Canalside complex at Leeds Road to wish the players well as they set off on their coach journey to the capital.

The German coach was mobbed by cheering fans anxious for pictures and autographs as the Terriers prepare for their most important match in decades.

The players acknowledged the cheers as they boarded the team coach.

Wagner said: “Our supporters have been fantastic and they and the chairman (Dean Hoyle) have invested so much in what we’ve been doing for the last 10 months that it would be nice to bring it over the line for those people.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“It’s not just the fans, either, but for all the staff at the club in every department who have worked their socks off 24/7 – it would be nice to do it for them as well.

“I will say what I have said ever since the semi-final – one more game!”