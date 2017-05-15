Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Filming for a new movie is underway in Marsden.

Film crews have rolled into the village to film ‘Walk Like a Panther’ in the Peel Street area.

And village shopkeepers say it’s ‘business as usual’ and that shoppers should come and go despite the filming.

Lisa Lancaster, owner of the Magic Box Toyshop on Peel Street, said: “The filming has started in the village but all businesses are open as usual. You can drive through, the roads are not closed and the cones can be moved to park.

“First day in and already its quieter in the village, can I please ask if you normally use the village please still do so? As a local business owner I have not received any compensation for loss of earnings and I know some have and some haven’t, but it will effect all our trade.”

She called for a Local Business Association to form to tap into the opportunities, adding: “I really feel if we could work together to create a buzz in the village it would benefit Marsden.”

Walk Like a Panther is about the golden era of British wrestling and is filmed by 20th Century Fox. It’s written and directed by Huddersfield-born writer Dan Cadan and stars Stephen Graham (This is England), Stephen Tomkinson (DCI Banks, Brassed Off) and Jason Flemyng (Snatch, SS-GB).