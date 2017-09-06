The video will start in 8 Cancel

It may sound like the world's most boring walk but a tour of Huddersfield supermarket car parks this Sunday promises to be anything but dull.

The 4th World Congress of Psychogeography has organised a walk of superstore car parks around Huddersfield town centre.

While parking to buy stuff - the intended purpose of the superstore car park - is at best forgettable, the unofficial uses of such space can be much more interesting.

Car parks are the site of unofficial, legally ambiguous activities such as loitering, skateboarding, graffiti art and car enthusiast meetings.

And they unintentionally host a range of illegal activities such as drug dealing and dogging. They also hotspots for crime and sexual deviancy.

The event, led by Gareth Rees, begins with a talk on the unofficial role of car parks followed by a tour of two car parks in Huddersfield.

Rees said: "Many assume that they are ‘non-places’, but for two years I’ve been walking around car parks and never found one the same.

"History, culture and topography leach into the car park. There’s public art, as well as unofficial public art (graffiti, posters, stickers).

"Car parks are used for unofficial activities, skateboarding, car stunts, drug dealing, dogging. They are also hotspots for crime, violence, mugging and sexual deviancy.

"Despite being heavily monitored private areas they are a blind spot in which activities go unnoticed.



"My walk will take people through two car parks, looking for unusual features, illicit human activity, strange markings, hints of history and topography."

The event begins on Sunday (11am) at the S2R Creative Space, 5-7 Brook Street.