Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top tribute bands took to the stage at Greenhead Park for the 2017 Wannasee Festival.

Grey skies didn’t stop music fans enjoying a dream line-up headlined by Elvis impersonator Mark Summers and also including Blondie, Elton John, Oasis, Robbie, Take That, Madness and Meatloaf.

The family-orientated show, which also included spectacular pyrotechnics, drew about 2,500 visitors, who also enjoyed attractions including street entertainers, funfair rides and vast array of food and drink ranging from burgers, hot dogs and chips to curries, kebabs and noodles. Others brought deck chairs, picnic baskets and blankets to enjoy the day-long event in comfort.

(Image: Langley Photography)

Organiser John Brannon said: “It was our second year at Greenhead Park and we were pleased with the turnout. Everyone seemed to enjoy it. We will be back next year for sure.

“It has grown from last year and we had more people coming from out of town this time – from Leeds, Wakefield and Bradford. We have also had fantastic support from Kirklees Council.”

John added: “We have plans to work with a lot more tribute acts next year. We want to bring the best live music we can into the park.”