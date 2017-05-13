Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Telecoms giant BT is offering free traineeships to help young people in West Yorkshire prepare for the world of work.

The seven-week course, combining hands-on work experience with coaching and training, is open to anyone aged 16 to 24 not currently in education, employment or training.

The next traineeships in West Yorkshire start on May 18, 2017, and July 11, 2017, and will be held at the BT offices at Sovereign Street, Leeds.

Trainees will get hands on experience of the workplace, working alone and as part of a team and will learn skills such as CV writing, interview techniques and confidence building. They can also gain a nationally recognised qualification in digital employability as well as brush up maths and English.

For more details or to apply go to www.btplc.com/Careercentre/WorkReady .