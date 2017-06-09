Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tenants must find a deposit of more than £600 to secure a rental property in Huddersfield, latest figures reveal.

Data from the Deposit Protection Service (DPS) shows the average deposit for a domestic property in the HD postcode area stood at £607.88 during first quarter of 2017.

But that’s £30.86 less than the average of £638.74 recorded for the fourth quarter of last year and almost £360 below the national average of £967.84, according to the DPS’ latest Tenancy Deposit Ratings.

The DPS figures also revealed that the deposit for an HD postcode property is a massive £1,223.26 below the £1,831.14 renters have to find in London.

Elsewhere in West Yorkshire, average deposit in Bradford stood at £574.60, down by £6.31 on the previous quarter figure of £580.91. The figure for Halifax is £597.15, down by £8.36 down on £605.52 last time. The average in Wakefield is £565.65, down by £17.04 down on £582.70 before. The average for Leeds is £653.67, up by £12.35 than the £641.32 for the fourth quarter of 2016.

DPS managing director Julian Foster said: “Over the last 10 years the DPS has protected almost 5m deposits across England and Wales and we’ve generally seen deposit sizes increasing during this time.

“Tenants need to consider that the deposit for their next property may be greater than the sum protected for their current residence and plan ahead so that they can make the house move they want to make without any financial barriers.”