A children’s nursery in Calderdale is seeking new owners.

Little Lou-Beez, based at St Peter’s Community Centre in Sowerby Bridge has ceased trading and is set to enter liquidation.

Now property consultancy Walker Singleton have been instructed by the liquidators to market the nursery, which has 53 places with dedicated space for babies, toddlers and pre-school children together with a full range of facilities.

Luke Hartshorn, of Walker Singleton, said: “As a fully-equipped nursery, this is a rare opportunity to acquire an operational business as a blank canvas without most of the capital start-up costs that are typically associated with opening a new venture.

“Interest is likely to come from someone working within childcare already, perhaps scaling up a smaller child-minding business or expanding an existing childcare business. Alternatively, this opportunity could be ideal from someone looking for a new business challenge.”

Mr Hartshorn said: “The purchaser will benefit from a landlord who is extremely supportive of seeing a thriving nursery remaining at the focal point of the village community.”

The liquidator is Jeremy Bleazard, of Cleckheaton-based XL Business Solutions.