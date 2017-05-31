Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town and the Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd have wasted no time in stepping up their preparation for next season after being promoted, with jobs already being advertised for a variety of part-time stewarding roles.

Opportunities include positions as safety steward, car park steward or courtesy steward, with work due to begin from July/August onwards – or, in other words, just in time for the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Further details were released via the Huddersfield Town and John Smith’s Stadium websites, with full job specifications available to download.

The post read: “Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd is looking to recruit the following match day staff to work at the John Smith’s Stadium from July/August 2017 onwards as Safety Stewards, Car Park Stewards and Courtesy Stewards.

Match day staff are expected to work a minimum of 75% of all games, along with any other events or held at the stadium.

Ideal candidates will be those who enjoy interacting with people, have good communication skills and are willing to attend training to achieve an NVQ Level 2 (or equivalent) in Spectator Safety. Applicants must be aged 18 or over.”

