A wanted man drove dangerously after police arrived at a Milnsbridge pub to arrest him, a court heard.

Ben France had been recalled to HMP Moorland in Doncaster in June but was still at large when the incident happened on New Year’s Eve last year, Kirklees magistrates heard.

He appeared at the Huddersfield court via a prison video link charged with dangerous driving, two assaults, using a vehicle without valid insurance or a licence and remaining unlawfully at large after recall to prison.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that in the early hours of December 31 police arrived at the Four Horseshoes pub after hearing that France was inside.

On seeing their car the 27-year-old allegedly sped off, running red lights and reaching speeds of more than double the 30mph limit.

His prolonged period of bad driving only came to a halt when he lost control of the vehicle, Mr Bozman said.

France, who entered no pleas to the charges, was told that the case was so serious that it must be dealt with by a crown court.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on August 17.

France was remanded in custody as a serving prisoner.