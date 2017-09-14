Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of a nasty attack in Huddersfield has finally appeared in court – nine YEARS after magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.

Gary Roderick was charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm following the alleged incident in town on June 4, 2008.

Ian Taylor was left with serious injuries after Roderick allegedly stamped on his head as he lay on the ground.

Roderick, now 52, also faced a charge of witness intimidation involving a female.

Kirklees magistrates were told that on July 4 the same year the court issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to show for a hearing.

His solicitor Mike Sisson-Pell explained that he was last year arrested by Irish police before being extradited back to the UK in July.

Roderick, currently of no fixed address,was brought before the court in custody after the arrest warrant was finally executed.

Magistrates sent him to Leeds Crown Court, where he will first appear on October 11.