A WANTED man had a knife on him when he handed himself into police.

Patrick Laffey, of Riddings Road in Sheepridge, walked into Huddersfield Police Station on May 25 with a Stanley knife in his pocket.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a sharply bladed article in public.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard explained that police had left him a message about an alleged offence and he had gone to the Castlegate station to hand himself in.

He had the craft knife in his pocket and used it at home, he added.

Mr Blanchard said: “If he had been arrested him at home they couldn’t have prosecuted him for this.”

Laffey also faces a denied charge of harassment dated between April and May this year.

He will be sentenced for the knife offence at the conclusion of his trial on September 4.