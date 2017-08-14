Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault in a Huddersfield pub.

The incident occurred in the Plumbers Arms in Huddersfield town centre around 8.30pm on Sunday June 11, when a man in his 50s was attacked.

Officers are appealing to anyone who can identify the man pictured or who has any information about the incident to come forward.

Information can be passed to Det Con Jabczynski at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170265841.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.