A Romanian man wanted on an arrest warrant has been tracked down and detained in Kirklees.

An appeal was issued last week to trace Florin Sztoica, 18, a convicted sex offender wanted on a European Arrest Warrant for crimes committed in his native country.

West Yorkshire Police said they were carrying out “extensive enquiries” to trace Sztoica, who has been living and working in the Dewsbury area but thought to have contacts across Kirklees.

Sztoica was convicted of child sex offences in Romania and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. He was arrested on Monday night in Batley.

He was due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London today.

Police have thanked the public for sharing the appeal and helping to track him down.