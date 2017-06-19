The video will start in 8 Cancel

Health officials have issued a warning that the high June temperatures 'could kill' as the UK bakes in a mini-heatwave.

Huddersfield had the warmest day of the year on Sunday according to weatherman Paul Stevens , and it looks set to be similar temperatures today.

More hot air is being pushed into the UK from France and Spain and this has prompted the government to issue an amber level three heat health warning.

The warning is one tier below a level 4 national emergency.

Health staff have been warned to make contact with the ill, vulnerable and elderly, and hospitals have been told to be on guard.

Public Health England’s Heatwave Plan for England said: "Excessive exposure to high temperatures can kill. Excess seasonal deaths start to occur at 25C."

In a forecast Met Office meteorologist Emma Salter said: “It’s wall to wall sunshine, maybe just a little bit of cloud bubbling up in the afternoon on Sunday, but it should stay dry.

“Monday will be even hotter, but UV levels are high and strong so wear sun lotion and take care.”

It is expected to be 27/28c on Monday with some possibility of thunder storms and conditions will become more cloudy into Tuesday with highs of 22c and a 40% chance of rain.

Thunderstorms are predicted on Wednesday afternoon as temperatures creep back up to 25c, but things look set to improve slightly on Thursday afternoon after a cloudy start in the morning.

Temperatures should reach 20c on Friday with lots of cloud, and 10% chance of rain.