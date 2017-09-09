Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six masked teenagers wearing hoods and gloves robbed a terrified youth at knifepoint in Rastrick.

A mobile phone, bank card, trainers and coat were taken from the 17-year-old in Carr Green Lane on Tuesday, September 5.

One man, who didn’t want to be named, told the Examiner: “A knife was pushed into the victim’s chest and foot after attempted robbery of separate youth minutes previously in vicinity.

“Assailants fled via footpaths and open ground away from buildings and CCTV and suspected to be from Huddersfield. Halifax CID attended and are investigating.”

And a manager at Rastrick Football Club wrote in a letter to parents: “Dear all, the club chairman has asked all age group managers to let parents know about an incident on Carr Green Lane at around 9pm last night.

“The 17-year-old son of one of the coaches was robbed at knifepoint by a group of around six people near the school entrance.

“They stole his bank card, phone, jacket and trainers. Apart from a black eye, he was not injured, but was obviously very shaken.

“The attackers made their escape towards Huddersfield via the fields. They had tried to rob someone else five minutes earlier. Please be vigilant.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.