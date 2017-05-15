Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The fire service is taking action after a spate of suspicious fires in the Crosland Moor area.

Firefighters have dealt with around 10 incidents in which piles of rubbish or wheelie bins have been set ablaze in recent weeks.

The latest happened on Friday afternoon behind houses on Nabcroft Rise where a large pile of rubbish was set on fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service staff have been handing out fire safety leaflets in the area and managers are hoping to give talks in local schools.

The fire raisers are thought to be either school-age children or older teenagers. Parents are being urged to speak to their children about the dangers.

Huddersfield watch commander Andy Wooler urged householders to store their bins in a safe place away from buildings.

“We have had numerous incidents in Crosland Moor in the last four or five weeks, with people setting fire to wheelie bins, rubbish and so on.

“They have been happening in the day time which seems to suggest it may be youths or school kids.”