Drivers are warned of severe delays when three weeks of gas works begin on a major Huddersfield commuter road.

Signs have been put up around Fixby roundabout ahead of work set to begin on Huddersfield Road in Brighouse.

The £35,000 scheme is set to take place at Huddersfield Road with its junction of Mill Royd Street.

Northern Gas Networks says the essential work is replacing ageing metal gas mains in the road with more durable plastic pipes.

Warning signs telling drivers to expect severe delays have already been put up at the roundabout at Bradley Bar where queues are likely to form.

The work will begin on January 3 and is expected to last for three weeks.

Two-way temporary traffic signals will be in place for the duration of the works and will be manually operated between 7am and 7pm in a bid to ease traffic congestion.

There will also be two road closures on Lawson Road and Mill Royd Avenue at the junction of Huddersfield Road. Signed diversion routes will be in place for all motorists.

While all traffic measures are in place, the pelican crossing on Huddersfield Road will be temporarily suspended and an alternative crossing will be provided. All existing bus stops within the works will moved to a clearly signposted location.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Chris Nevison, Business Operational Leader for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with Calderdale Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

“The work is needed to ensure that we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local residents and businesses for years to come.”