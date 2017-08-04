Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of a knifepoint car-jacking is set to be arrested.

The alleged attack on a young couple’s Audi A3 happened in the early hours of April 23 in Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury.

They were stopped by the suspect in the middle of the road and offered help as he appeared distress.

The man then allegedly got out a knife and ordered the female driver out before two other men dragged the man from the passenger side.

As well as their car, their laptop, iPhone and iPod were also taken during the alleged robbery.

Liam Rylah, of Knowles Hill Road, had been due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today charged over the attack.

He faces two charges of robbery as well as possession of an offensive weapon, a knife, in public.

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered the 32-year-old’s arrest when he missed the hearing in Huddersfield.