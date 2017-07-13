Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man drove while under the influence – to park his car closer to the nightclub where he had been drinking.

Waseem Ali was caught after CCTV operators monitoring Huddersfield town centre spotted him driving a white Audi S3 on John William Street in the early hours of March 9.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “The defendant was seen stumbling outside the vehicle before getting into it and driving away.

“Police were directed by CCTV operatives to the car and, upon seeing them, he got into the passenger seat.”

Ali was asked to leave the vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

At the police station the 23-year-old was abusive and refused to give breath samples.

Ali, of Brantdale Road in Bradford, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Magistrates were told that Ali had borrowed the car from a friend to go into Huddersfield for his birthday.

Philippa Murray, mitigating, said: “He realised he’d left his mobile inside the car so he made his way out of the club.

“Then he drove it a short distance around the block to park in a space closer to the club where his friends were.

“Mr Ali was looking for his mobile phone in the door pocket and then moved from one seat to the other.

“He realised he was in difficulties with police and apologised for his behaviour in the cell area as it wasn’t particularly pleasant.”

Ali was banned from driving for 22 months and told to complete 33 days of rehabilitation activities as part of a community order.

He must pay £200 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.