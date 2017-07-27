Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Golcar woman is to record a song every day for a year for charity - and is appealing to supporters for suggestions.

Lorna Boole is hoping people will come up with ideas as well as making donations for Crohn’s disease, which she has had since she was 11.

Supporters can make requests on her JustGiving page along with a donation. Singer Lorna will then perform the song and post the videos online.

Friends and family have been making requests, from Love is a Losing Game by Amy Winehouse to White Noise by electronic duo Disclosure - and her husband requested SIC by heavy metal band Slipknot, which she says will definitely be a challenge!

On the first day Lorna, 29, recorded alternative rock band Linkin Park’s hit song ‘Numb’.

She said as a child she had been a massive fan of the band, whose singer Chester Bennington, 41, was found hanged last week.

She said: “Hybrid Theory was the first album I bought with my own money.

“It was my first delve into heavy rock music and led me to play in local bands, such as Burden of Reality.

“When I heard the news about Chester, I was devastated.

“Everyone knew from his lyrics that he had issues and he was very open about it in interviews. But it was tragic, especially after Chris Cornell died.”

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman committed suicide in May.

Lorna, who met her husband at the former live music venue Bar 1:22, has also covered pop rock song ‘The Reason’ by Hoobastank for the challenge.

Crohn’s is a type of inflammatory bowel disease, which can cause abdominal pain, diarrhoea, fever and weight loss.

Lorna suffers specifically from Crohn’s colitis, which mainly causes inflammation in her large intestine. She also has problems with her mouth and oesophagus.

She said: “It has made me very sick. I have had adapt my working and social life to fit within the parameters of my condition. It is not always easy.”

“When I was 11, I was taken into hospital with ‘unexplained abdo pain’ and for 10 years I was in and out of hospital with diagnoses of various conditions which all turned out to be incorrect,” she added.

She was finally diagnosed when she was 21.

Lorna, a professional singer and director of Vox Entertainment Agency, recently judged Yorkshire’s Got Talent.

To choose a song for her to sing and to donate to the Crohn’s and Colitis UK charity, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/365songs.

You can watch her cover versions at www.smule.com/PinguLorna.